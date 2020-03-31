News updates from Hindustan Times: At 32 per million, India lags far behind on Covid-19 testing and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 crisis: At 32 per million, India lags far behind on testing

Nearing a month after the wave of Covid-19 infections began in India, testing in the country is a 60th of that in the UK, a 82th of that in the US, and a 241th of that in South Korea, highlighting an area where India continues to lag.

States move to quarantine returnees, stop migration amid Covid-19 lockdown

The movement of migrant workers to their homes , mostly in the hinterland, continued on Monday even as police in states such as Kerala and Gujarat said they arrested scores of them for defying the three-week countrywide lockdown.

Can India beat the coronavirus pandemic? Opinion

It is heartening that many people and organisations in India have come together with the government to tackle the coronavirus challenge. With each passing day, the bonds of cooperation are becoming stronger. But a lot more need to be done on this front, writes Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan

Desperate BCCI plans to clear August-September window to hold IPL

Chances of staging the Indian Premier League this year seem remote but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering the August-September window in case the country recovers from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in time. The BCCI had postponed the IPL to April 15 in the wake of the outbreak but with more positive cases being reported every passing day, chances of holding the tournament in April seem bleak.

‘Can still smell my mother in her dressing room’: Jahnvi pens emotional note

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional post about the things she’s learned after a week in self-isolation at home. Janhvi and the rest of the country is currently under lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

UP man calls COVID-19 helpline, asks for samosas. Here’s what happened next

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, a man called the COVID-19 helpline with a strange demand - four samosas. What happened next is surprisingly even more peculiar. The man wasn’t only provided with his samosas, he also got punished for his silly request. The incident has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Rampur’s District Magistrate, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh and has since gone viral.

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed due to coronavirus

The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring, a painting by Vincent Van Gogh has been stolen from a Dutch museum on the painter’s 167th birth anniversary.

Xiaomi India head Manu Jain talks about his ‘Mi’ wardrobe: Here’s what it has

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain talked about his ‘Mi’ wardrobe recently when asked by one of his fans. Jain said he has around 30 each of plain Black ‘Mi’ T-shirts and ‘I (love - heart) Mi’ T-shirts that he wears to office along with a pair of Blue denim and sneakers. As per him, this makes his life ‘very simple’.

