UP man calls COVID-19 helpline, asks for samosas. Here’s what happened next

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:17 IST

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, a man called the COVID-19 helpline with a strange demand - four samosas. What happened next is surprisingly even more peculiar. The man wasn’t only provided with his samosas, he also got punished for his silly request. The incident has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Rampur’s District Magistrate, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh and has since gone viral.

In a tweet shared in Hindi, Singh details how the man called in for the samosas. After repeated warnings, the samosas were sent to him but with a little gift - a punishment. For troubling the control room with his request, the man was asked to clean a drain as part of social work.

Since being posted on March 29, the tweet has collected over 18,700 likes and more than 5,400 retweets - and counting.

In a following tweet, the District Magistrate added:

नाली साफ कर सामाजिक कार्य में योगदान देकर प्रशासन को सहयोग देते व्यवस्था का दुरुपयोग करने वाले व्यक्ति।

राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय आप सभी का सहयोग प्रार्थनीय है।

जिम्मेदार नागरिक बनें।

स्वस्थ रहें। सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/4vMMp97OLp — DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 29, 2020

The tweets have received a ton of reactions from people on Twitter.

“Tit for tat!” says a Twitter user. “Well done sir!” says another. “Perfect punishment... Please follow same for people who are roaming outside without reason and not following rules,” suggests another. “Indeed a good step sir. Use of any emergency service in dire situation should not at all be misused,” comments a third.

Someone used GIFs to express share their reaction:

What do you think of this?