News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Andhra’s case count jumps to 13,098 as state records 813 new Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With 813 new Covid-19 patients, Andhra’s tally jumps to 13,098

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday continued to record a high number of Covid-19 cases with 813 fresh patients being detected in the last 24 hours. The new coronavirus cases have pushed the state’s tally to 13,098. Read more

Malls to reopen in Gurugram and Faridabad from July 1 after more than 3 months

After more than three months, malls will reopen in Gurugram and Faridabad on July 1, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Haryana government. Read more

Absconding tabloid owner accused in 60 crimes in Indore, held in Gujarat

Absconding for more than six months and accused of being involved in rape, blackmailing, extortion, human trafficking, grabbing of land among other crimes, a tabloid owner Jitendra alias Jitu Soni was arrested from Gujarat and brought to Indore on Sunday, police said. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s audition for Kai Po Che, PK shared by Mukesh Chhabra: ‘A boy who never failed in any audition’

Casting director and friend Mukesh Chhabra has shared a special video tribute for actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34. Read more

Mumbai Police says dino from Google’s T-Rex game is ‘dino-snoring’. Here’s why

The plan is simple, to hit the space bar and help the cute T-Rex jump over the approaching cacti so it can live and continue its endless run. By now, you must have guessed that we are talking about Google’s hidden gem – the dinosaur game. Read more

Mask it up: DIY masks to rejuvenate your skin

Haven’t we all dreamt of a day when we wake up looking prettier than last night? Instead, the health of our skin only tends to deteriorate with the pollution and rising stress levels. But during the lockdown, netizens shared a lot of DIY beauty secrets, making face masks wildly popular. Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S review: More than just bare minimum

Xiaomi, a brand which is better known for its ‘Redmi’ products these days, is into smartphones, home appliances, wearables and other IoT devices, all of which serve just one purpose - to build an ecosystem. Read more

‘He was much calmer by 2013 Champions Trophy’: Irfan Pathan explains how MS Dhoni’s captaincy changed over the years

Irfan Pathan has opened up about the captaincy transformation in MS Dhoni between 2007 and 2013, explaining how the former India captain had started trusting and backing his bowlers more and their judgements by the time the Champions Trophy was held in England. Read more

‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Actor Sonu Sood spoke on the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that it is not fair to blame one section of Bollywood. He also spoke on the raging insider versus outsider debate in the industry and opened up on his experiences on the issue.Watch this video for all the details.