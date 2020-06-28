e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's audition for Kai Po Che, PK shared by Mukesh Chhabra: 'A boy who never failed in any audition'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s audition for Kai Po Che, PK shared by Mukesh Chhabra: ‘A boy who never failed in any audition’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s audition reels for PK and Kai Po Che were shared by casting director and the actor’s friend Mukesh Chhabra.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput played Anushka Sharma’s boyfriend in PK.
Sushant Singh Rajput played Anushka Sharma's boyfriend in PK.
         

Casting director and friend Mukesh Chhabra has shared a special video tribute for actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34.

“Sushant Singh Rajput A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput,” Mukesh captioned his post.

 

The video is a montage of audition reels from Sushant’s film Kai Po Che and PK. There is also a video of him dancing with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi and many clips from his movies over the years.

The actor’s fans were left emotional by the video. “Forever in our heart,” wrote a fan. “He will always, always be alive in our hearts. We will miss him,” wrote another.

Earlier, sharing pictures with the late actor, Mukesh had written, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

On the day of Sushant’s death, Mukesh had appealed to the media to give him some privacy to come to terms with news of Sushant’s death. “Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It’s a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please,” he wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

