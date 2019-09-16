News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Ayodhya panel says 2 parties want mediation to continue and the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:06 IST

Ayodhya mediation panel back at SC, says 2 parties want them to continue

The three-member Ayodhya mediation panel on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a request from 2 of the 16 parties to the land title dispute who wanted the mediation effort to continue even as the constitution bench of the top court holds daily hearings into the title suit.

The panel led by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla told the top court last month that there had been no consensus on the dispute. A bench of five Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had resumed the hearings soon after.

Kamal Haasan wades into Hindi row with ‘no Shah or Sultan’ jab at Amit Shah

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan trained his guns on home minister Amit Shah on Monday in the row over imposition of Hindi. Shah has faced criticism from leaders across political parties in southern India for pitching Hindi as the unifying language of India. Haasan, the chief of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, said the debate over Hindi could become bigger than the ‘Jallikattu’ protest.

There are formidable reasons, says SC on Jammu and Kashmir curbs; asks Centre to restore normalcy

The Supreme Court asked the government to take all steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir but stressed there were “formidable reasons” for the restrictions imposed by the government.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi which took up a bunch of petitions on the scrapped special status for the state and its impact, also accepted a request from Ghulam Nabi Azad to travel to four districts to reach out to people and ascertain their problems.

Air India orders inquiry after President Kovind stuck for 3 hours at Zurich

Air India has ordered a “full inquiry” in the incident where President Ram Nath Kovind’s Air India One flight was delayed at Zurich on Sunday after the plane developed a technical snag, reported news agency ANI.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the President from Zurich to Slovenia.

The President’s departure from Switzerland to Slovenia was delayed for about three hours on Sunday after his Air India One faced a technical glitch at the Zurich airport.

Muslims who don’t vote for BJP support Pakistan, says Karnataka minister

State rural development minister KS Eshwarappa once again sparked a controversy when he said nationalist Muslims had voted for the BJP, but those who favoured Pakistan did not. The statement was made by the minister at a public rally on Sunday.

Sara Ali Khan’s graduation video with proud parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh resurfaces. Watch here

A video of actor Sara Ali Khan’s high school graduation is doing the rounds online. The video shows the future Bollywood actor, dressed in ceremonial robes, receiving her graduation certificate from Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan. Her parents, actors Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh can be seen in the audience, waving at her. Sara can be seen beaming as her name is called, and as she walks up to the stage to collect her certificate. Sara attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing higher studies in the US. Saif and Amrita had split by then.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new products under its ‘Smart Living’ portfolio. Mi Band 4 will be one of the key products scheduled to be announced on September 17. A day before the official launch, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India has been leaked.

The MRP of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is going to be Rs 2,499, making it one of the cheapest smart bands with a full colour AMOLED display. The box price is usually not the final price of Xiaomi devices, therefore, we expect it to be priced slightly lower than this. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is already listed on Amazon India where interested customers can choose to register for the product by tapping on the ‘notify me’ button.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 16:58 IST