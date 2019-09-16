Muslims who don’t vote for BJP support Pakistan, says Karnataka minister

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:18 IST

State rural development minister KS Eshwarappa once again sparked a controversy when he said nationalist Muslims had voted for the BJP, but those who favoured Pakistan did not.

The statement was made by the minister at a public rally on Sunday.

“Before we formed this government, some Congress MLAs came to me and said they too wanted to join the BJP, but were worried about the 50,000-odd Muslim votes in their constituencies. This is hijra behaviour,” he said.

“I told them that in my constituency there is no caste backing for me. There are 50,000-odd Muslims in my constituency, but I have never asked for their vote, but I still managed to win by 47,000 votes,” Eshwarappa added.

Then, daring the media to make note of his true feelings on the subject, Eshwarappa said: “I am saying this here because I want the media to write this down, nationalist Muslims vote for BJP, but those who are in favour of Pakistan and are traitors think twice before voting for the BJP.”

Eshwarappa is known for his inflammatory and controversial remarks. In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls earlier in the year he had told a Congress leader that Muslims would have to sweep the BJP office for 10 years before they could be trusted with a party ticket.

Responding to the comment, Congress leader and MLC Rizwan Arshad said it was every citizen’s responsibility to uphold the unity of the country. “Why is a minister speaking in this manner. Will they destroy this nation just to come to power?”

Arshad said the statement was against the Constitution. “So, they are implying that Muslims who vote for other parties are against the country and in favour of Pakistan. Is it right to equate the BJP with the country?” he questioned.

