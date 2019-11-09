News updates from Hindustan Times: How RSS prepared for Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict and all the latest news at this hour

india

Ayodhya verdict: How RSS prepared for Supreme Court judgment

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) planned a Muslim outreach months ahead of the Supreme Court (SC)’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit to avert a repeat of violent protests during the April 2, 2018, Bharat Bandh, and also as part of attempts to shed its anti-Muslim image, according to three people aware of the developments.

‘Muslims don’t need land as donation’, Owaisi criticises SC order on Ayodhya

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Lok Sabha MP has criticized the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute saying there was no need to “patronize” Muslims.

‘Closure, wish of Allah, unexpected’: UP Muslims react to SC’s Ayodhya order

As the Supreme Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, giving the disputed land to Hindus, started flashing on television sets on Saturday, the mood in predominantly Muslim areas of Uttar Pradesh remained more or less unstirred with many hoping that the order will put an end to the decades-old dispute.

In Ayodhya verdict, a 116-page note by a judge on Lord Ram’s birth place

Five judges of the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favour of Ram Lalla, that represents the child deity and held that a temple should be built at the Ayodhya site by a government-run trust. The 929-page unanimous judgment, which analysed the claims in the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid dispute case, held title cannot be established on the basis of faith and belief.

SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute came 3 years after death of oldest litigants

Neither of the two men was there to react to the Supreme Court verdict on Saturday. Ansari died on July 20, 2016 at the age of 96 and Das on September 16, 2017, aged 89. Mohammad Hashim Ansari of the All India Sunni Waqf Board and Mahant Bhaskar Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara -- the two oldest litigants in the Ayodhya title suit -- were the closest of friends personally but arch-rivals over the suit.

Marie Kondo’s doing what she can to make your kids tidy

Not even Marie Kondo can follow all her rules for tidying all the time. “Of course, when things get very busy, I need to let go of some of my standards and methods, and I think that’s a completely natural thing,” the decluttering guru, Netflix realty star and mother of two told The Associated Press.

Ahead of historic Day/Night Test, ‘home-made’ SG pink balls to be delivered to BCCI by weekend

The SG pink ball will be used for the first time in the historic India-Bangladesh Day/Night Test match at Eden Gardens Kolkata starting on November 22. The Test match will not only be the first Day/Night affair for both the sides but it will also mark the first official appearance of SG pink balls.

Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar rose to fame with her song, Khallas in Ram Gopal Varma’s Company and was soon seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Kaante where she grooved to yet another peppy number, Ishq Samundar. However, the actor has now claimed that she was promised a role in the Sanjay Gupta film but was later told that her part had to be cut down. She has also talked about getting sexual propositions from co-stars.

