News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Jharkhand ATS nabs Al Qaeda suspect from railway station in Jamshedpur and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:03 IST

Jharkhand ATS nabs Al Qaeda suspect from railway station in Jamshedpur

Jharkhand police’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has arrested suspected Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) terrorist Kalimuddin Mujahiri, who had been absconding for more than three years, officials said in Ranchi on Sunday.

Amit Shah says Maharashtra polls a referendum on removal of Article 370

The BJP has decided that it will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra as a referendum on the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Imran Khan flies to US in Saudi Crown Prince’s ‘special aircraft’: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is set to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly, reached the Unites States on Saturday on a “special aircraft” of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ahead of ‘Howdy Modi’ rally, Tharoor says PM deserves respect when abroad

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said the prime minister deserves respect when he visits foreign countries as India’s representative, but when he is in the country, people have the right to question him.

Rally driver Gaurav Gill booked for culpable homicide after fatal crash in Rajasthan

Arjuna awardee and three-time Asia Pacific Rally Championship winner Gaurav Gill has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the death of three persons of a family after his car crashed into a motorcycle on Saturday.

WhatsApp’s new Status feature that you can use right away

WhatsApp keeps refreshing the app with new features. Thanks to WhatsApp’s beta programme, we get a preview of these upcoming features long before the official roll-out.

Katrina Kaif on her relationship with Salman Khan: ‘Its a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend’

Actor Katrina Kaif opened up about her break up with Salman Khan and said the relationship was a learning curve. She also called Salman her true friend.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:59 IST