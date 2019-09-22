Imran Khan flies to US in Saudi Crown Prince’s ‘special aircraft’: Report

world

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:42 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is set to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly, reached the Unites States on Saturday on a “special aircraft” of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Media reports on Sunday said, the Saudi Crown Prince gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his private jet as he left for the US after his two-day visit to the Kingdom.

The Saudi Crown Prince, The News International reported, stopped the Pakistan PM from boarding a commercial flight to the US on Saturday and asked him to fly on board his private jet as he could not let his guest travel in a commercial plane.

Accompanying Khan on this “special aircraft” were Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

The cricketer-turned-politician is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 27. While Khan’s address is expected to centre around India’s move on Kashmir, New Delhi has cleared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the US, will focus on his country’s contribution on development, peace, and security fronts as a responsible member of the global body.

Twitterati from Pakistan trolled Imran Khan on Saturday on the apparent difference in the reception accorded to PM Narendra Modi and him upon their respective arrivals in the United States ahead of UNGA session.

While PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport, Khan was received by Pakistan’s UN ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.

Addressing media, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the US. The seven-day visit is aimed at drawing the attention of the world towards what is happening in Kashmir.”

Before arriving in the US, Khan was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to muster support from the Islamic nation on the Kashmir issue.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 14:57 IST