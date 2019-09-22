From ‘Howdy, Modi!’ to UN General Assembly: PM Modi’s engagements in US

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as “a vibrant land of opportunities”.

The Prime Minister had a stopover at Germany before flying to New York in the US, where he has a packed schedule of events from September 21 to 27.

Here’s the itinerary of his visit to the US where he interacted with CEOs of leading energy companies, and now will be attending a community event in Houston and addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Houston

September 21

Roundtable with CEOs of US energy firms such as ExxonMobil, Baker Hughes, BP, Schlumberger

September 22

‘Howdy, Modi!’ community outreach event for the Indian-American community, during which PM Modi will be joined by US President Donald Trump. More than 50,000 people expected to attend

Interactive session with members of the US Congress

New York

September 23

Address at the UN Climate Change Summit

Address at UN high-level meeting on universal health coverage

Leaders Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives to be addressed by the heads of state and government of India, Indonesia, the UK and Germany

September 24

Lunch hosted by UN secretary-general

Bilateral meeting with US President Trump

India-Pacific Island states leaders meeting with leaders of 12 states

An event commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi – “Leadership Matters – Relevance of Gandhi in Contemporary Times”, including the launch of Gandhi Solar Park and Gandhi Peace Garden

Modi will receive the “Global Goalkeeper’s Goal” award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for leadership in the field of sanitation

September 25

Keynote address at opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum

Investment roundtable with CEOs of 40 major US companies such as JP Morgan & Chase, Lockheed Martin, Bank of America, MasterCard, Visa, Walmart, Amazon and Hewlett Packard

India-Caribbean community leaders meeting with leaders of 14 states

September 27

Address at the UN General Assembly

