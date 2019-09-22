From ‘Howdy, Modi!’ to UN General Assembly: PM Modi’s engagements in US
The Prime Minister will have a stopover at Germany before flying to New York in the US, where he has a packed schedule of events from September 21 to 27.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as “a vibrant land of opportunities”.
Here’s the itinerary of his visit to the US where he interacted with CEOs of leading energy companies, and now will be attending a community event in Houston and addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Houston
September 21
Roundtable with CEOs of US energy firms such as ExxonMobil, Baker Hughes, BP, Schlumberger
September 22
‘Howdy, Modi!’ community outreach event for the Indian-American community, during which PM Modi will be joined by US President Donald Trump. More than 50,000 people expected to attend
Interactive session with members of the US Congress
New York
September 23
Address at the UN Climate Change Summit
Address at UN high-level meeting on universal health coverage
Leaders Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives to be addressed by the heads of state and government of India, Indonesia, the UK and Germany
September 24
Lunch hosted by UN secretary-general
Bilateral meeting with US President Trump
India-Pacific Island states leaders meeting with leaders of 12 states
An event commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi – “Leadership Matters – Relevance of Gandhi in Contemporary Times”, including the launch of Gandhi Solar Park and Gandhi Peace Garden
Modi will receive the “Global Goalkeeper’s Goal” award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for leadership in the field of sanitation
September 25
Keynote address at opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum
Investment roundtable with CEOs of 40 major US companies such as JP Morgan & Chase, Lockheed Martin, Bank of America, MasterCard, Visa, Walmart, Amazon and Hewlett Packard
India-Caribbean community leaders meeting with leaders of 14 states
September 27
Address at the UN General Assembly
