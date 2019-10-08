News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has said that the present environment in the neighbourhood was a ‘serious concern’ and there was a major shift in the way terror attacks were being handled. He was speaking on the occasion on the 87th Air Force Day on Tuesday.

Read full story here.

Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Shashi Tharoor writes to PM Modi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take a public stand welcoming dissent and assure the country of his commitment to upholding freedom of expression.

Read full story here.

She will excel, give her freedom: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for women’s rights

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday made a strong pitch for providing secure environment and equal opportunities to women as he cited Mahabharat and Ramayan to drive in the point. He was speaking at the annual Vijayadashmi address to swayamsevaks in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city.

Read full story here.

Shoaib Akhtar names Indian fast bowler as potential ‘king of reverse swing’

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels Rohit Sharma’s Test career will only grow after his century in both the innings of his debut match as opener while pacer Mohammed Shami can become the king of reverse swing. Akhtar also lamented that no Pakistani pacer has sought his advice while Indians like Shami has been keeping in touch with him regarding fast bowling.

Read full story here.

Durga Puja 2019: Themed pandals, Kolkata street food, old-world charm and more for the modern-day traveller

As a first timer at the beginning of Durga Puja in Kolkata, it was an experience that is going to be a part of my long-term memory. Having visited the City of Joy only last year soon after Pujo festivities were over, followed by a visit during one of the most crucial times of the city, I knew what I had been missing all this while. There was palpable excitement in the air as we entered the city a day before the most-loved festival began on a thunderous note.

Read full story here.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wrap party for 83 team: Couple plays cricket, dances to Kya Baat Hai. Watch

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the perfect hosts to the team of their upcoming film ’83. The two threw a wrap up party for the film on Monday night, which was attended by the crew of the film.

Read full story here.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:00 IST