News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Minister Abdul Sattar hasn't resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM.

Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Saturday dismissed reports that Abdul Sattar, one of its ministers in the coalition government in Maharashtra has resigned and said he will be meeting party boss and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made several stops in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar to meet the families of those who died or were injured during last month's violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

US to resume military training for Pak, but keeps security assistance on hold

US President Donald Trump has decided to resume a military training programme for Pakistan that was cut off in 2018 while retaining a suspension in security-related aid, the top American diplomat for South Asia has announced.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday on nepotism is Twitter’s favourite new meme

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's reply to Student of the Year actor Ananya Pandey on nepotism is the new love of Twitter's meme makers.

Which Disney, Harry Potter or Simpson character are you? Instagram filters can help you out

Move aside BuzzFeed quizzes! Now Instagram filters can tell you which Disney character you are with a filter.

‘Can only speak when I have total knowledge’:Kohli deflects question on CAA

Saying that he doesn't know enough to pass judgment, India captain Virat Kohli deflected the question on the contentious Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) that has seen protests in the city and most of Assam and has led to deaths, curfew and internet shutdowns.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he has had 5 girlfriends in his lifetime but is a virgin

The upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see host Salman Khan being joined by actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol.