News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:56 IST

Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date

As Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena appeared to be hours away from signing up a new set of friends in Maharashtra politics, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday delivered a very public message to his former ally on the impact that the brand new alliance would have on the cause of Hindutva. Gadkari also predicted that the Sena’s new partnership, “an alliance of opportunism”, wouldn’t last long.

‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in Supreme Court to stop Shiv Sena, NCP alliance in Maharashtra

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday to stop the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtra.

At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM grows

The Shiv Sena’s legislators on Friday urged party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take the reins of the new government, which is expected to be formed in the next few days in an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

CBI seeks more time to look for weapon used in Dabholkar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday sought more time from Bombay High Court to look for the weapons used to kill rationalist Narendra Dabholkar more than six years ago. Additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh informed the bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice RI Chagla that foreign experts had started a search for the weapon, which were thrown in the creek in Thane after Dabholkar’s murder, long ago.

In Maharashtra’s improbable coalition, twists, deficits and the key | Opinion

The three parties have come together in what is easily one of the most unusual alliances in recent Indian political history; it is a Coalition of the Improbables, one could say. It is quite evident that they have managed to stitch this together on the Kautilyan philosophy of “My enemy’s enemy is my friend”; that is, all three want to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power.

Frozen 2 movie review: Elsa and Anna make a case for reparations in more beautiful but needless sequel

One of the easiest tests for assessing a sequel’s quality is comparing its cast and crew to the original. Are the leads back? Is someone else making it? Did the director have to be thrown out and another brought in their place to fill the hole? Frozen II passes this test with flying colours.

Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam. Here’s why

Google chief Sundar Pichai recently took to Twitter to retweet a post shared by an astrophysics student on the micro-blogging site and for all the right reasons. Sarafina Nance’s tweet has created quite a stir online because of an inspiration story it details.

India vs Bangladesh: When Harbhajan Singh bowled to Sachin Tendulkar first time - Legend shares hilarious story

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are two of the integral members of Indian cricket team in the past. The two have played for India for several years together and developed close personal friendship in the time. During the Lunch break on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata, Tendulkar recalled the hilarious story of when the off-spinner bowled to him in the nets for the first time.

