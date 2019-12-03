News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Ajit Pawar told Sharad Pawar allying with BJP was a mistake and all the latest news at this hour
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander, tweets pic of impact site on moon
Nasa on Tuesday said its satellite orbiting the Moon has found Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 which crashed on the lunar surface in September. The US space agency also released an image showing the impact site of the lander.
Ajit said allying with BJP was a mistake: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that senior party leader and his nephew, Ajit Pawar , had confessed to him that allying with the BJP was a mistake. The 78-year-old leader also indicated that he may forgive Ajit for the misadventure that barely lasted 80 hours. In an interview to a Marathi TV channel, ABP Majha, Pawar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an offer to work together, which he rejected.
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
A 26-year-old veterinary doctor, whose charred body was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad, had called her sister from a toll plaza on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway on November 27, telling her she was feeling scared. The woman had also told her sister to ‘keep talking to me’ a few minutes before disconnecting the call. That was the last time the family heard from her.
Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in Tihar jail cell
An iPod, FM Radio, and home-made food (preferably non-vegetarian) — these are some of the demands listed by jailed Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana. He has told the prison officers that since he is segregated and kept in isolation in Tihar jail, he needs these items to “pass time and maintain his sanity”.
What does Maharashtra teach us? | Opinion
Recent developments in Maharashtra have lessons for all political forces and constitutional offices. Maharashtra holds out lessons for the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress, the NCP a and other regional parties too. Every victory could prove momentary. This is because such coalitions are formed not on the basis of ideology but other interests.
Suspected bookie call in national T20 tournament being investigated
It has been learnt that the player approached belonged to the Karnataka side. He got a phone call during the Surat leg of the competition after which he promptly reported it to the Board’s anti-corruption unit (ACU).
Top 5 highlights from the Game of Thrones DVD commentary
The final season of Game of Thrones will soon be released on DVD, and it will include invaluable cast and crew commentaries. Entertainment Weekly has published a list of insights from the upcoming home video release, in which creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, joined by cast members such as Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage, address some of the most pressing debates about the final season. Know about the top five highlights.