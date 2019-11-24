News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Independents, smaller parties may be key to Maharashtra govt formation and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Independents, smaller parties may be key to Maharashtra govt formation

Parties like Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) which has three MLAs; Peasants and Workers Party (PWA); Yuva Swabhimaan Party (YSP), and Jan Surajya Shakti, which have one MLA each, have all extended their support to the BJP. The BJP’ pre-poll ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksh has one MLA. Political analysts said that the role of independents and small parties will play a crucial role in the whole process. Read more here.

Ajit Pawar’s dramatic volte-face a replay of Sharad Pawar’s action 41 years ago

Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with the BJP in an act of overnight rebellion bears a striking resemblance to his uncle Sharad Pawar’s coup against a government formed by two Congress factions to become the state’s youngest chief minister 41 years ago. Read more here.

Ajit Pawar grew closer to Devendra Fadnavis amid rift in Pawar family

In September 2014 — a month before he took over as Maharashtra’s CM — Fadnavis tweeted that BJP would “never, never, never have any alliance with the NCP”. As BJP state president, Fadnavis had helped expose an irrigation scam worth Rs. 70,000 crore allegedly carried out by the erstwhile Congress-NCP government; he initiated an Anti Corruption Bureau inquiry into this soon after taking over as CM. Read more here.

Delhi to have relatively cleaner air this week: Weather experts

At several stations, including Shadipur, Dilshad Garden, Aya Nagar, North Campus, Pusa and Burari Crossing, the air quality had improved to reach the ‘poor’ zone. The PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) levels also showed a downward curve throughout Saturday. From 185.9ug/m3 at 11pm on Friday, the particulate levels in the city went down to 141.5ug/m3 at 5pm on Saturday. Read more here.

Mother, stepfather among three held for killing child in northeast Delhi, dumping body in drain

Police said the child’s mother was present when he was being thrashed by her second husband. The couple panicked after the boy fell unconscious and fearing that taking the boy to a hospital might land them in trouble, they decided to kill the child, police said. Read more here.

Madhuri Dixit plays guitar, croons All of Me at family jam session

After wooing fans with her dancing and acting skills for decades, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has now decided to foray into new territory - she is flaunting her musical skills on Instagram. Before you jump to conclusions, Madhuri just had a fun family jam session where attempted playing guitar and was quite good at it. Read more here.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli’s stunning dismissal fired us up - Bangladesh pacer Hossain

Bangladesh were staring at a defeat within three days in the ongoing Day/Night Test but their pacer Al-Amin Hossain on Saturday said Indian captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal off a stunning catch gave the visiting side some spark to continue the fight. Read more here.