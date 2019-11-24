Independents, smaller parties may be key to government formation

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:08 IST

The independents and smaller parties are all set to play a crucial role in the floor test which will be held in the coming days, to determine the fate of the newly-elected Devendra Fadnavis government.

There are 13 independents and 16 MLAs from smaller parties. Of the 13, 11 have already pledged their support to the BJP.

Besides, parties like Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) which has three MLAs; Peasants and Workers Party (PWA); Yuva Swabhimaan Party (YSP), and Jan Surajya Shakti, which have one MLA each, have all extended their support to the BJP. The BJP’ pre-poll ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksh has one MLA.

Party leaders are expecting support of all independents and smaller party MLAs except those of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (2), Samajwadi Party (2), and Communist Party of India (M)(1).

Political analysts said that the role of independents and small parties will play a crucial role in the whole process. “Anyone who forms the government will have to depend on the independents and keep them in good humour. Here every votes counts,” said political analyst Prakash Bal.

According to BVA MLA Hitendra Thakur, he is watching the developments carefully. “Do these big parties really need our support?” said Thakur.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) said political compulsions have forced it to support the Shiv Sena. “Our ultimate aim is to keep the BJP out of power and hence, it was imperative for us to support the Sena,” said SP chief Abu Azmi.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has two legislators, said it would adopt a neutral stance.

“All the four parties approached us but we were firm that since we have opposed all, we will not partner with them. We will sit in the Opposition irrespective of who comes to power,” said AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel.