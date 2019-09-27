News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Pak minister boycotts Jaishankar’s SAARC address and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pak minister boycotts Jaishankar’s SAARC address, brings up Kashmir issue

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s opening statement at an informal meeting of SAARC on the sidelines of the UNGA saying he “will not engage with India until and unless they lift the siege and put an end to atrocities in Kashmir”.

Indian engineer saved from Kulbhushan Jadhav-like fate

Venumadhav Dongara may have become the next Kulbhushan Jadhav, but for some quick thinking, and equally fast moves by Indian security agencies to extract him from Afghanistan on September 7.

BJP-Sena alliance: Sena wants at least 126 seats, BJP says no more than 120

Ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP chief Amit Shah held a marathon meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrakant Patil and other state core committee members in New Delhi on Thursday. The alliance formula will be finalised after the CM conveys Shah’s decision to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. It will be announced only after September 28.

NASA releases high-resolution images of Chandrayaan 2 landing site, says Vikram had hard landing

NASA on Friday released high-resolution images captured by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) during its flyby of the lunar region where India’s ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission attempted a soft landing near the Moon’s uncharted South Pole, and found Vikram had a hard landing.

‘Hope to see rapid action’: US asks India to reduce restrictions in Kashmir

After President Donald Trump met the leaders from India and Pakistan, the United States on Thursday said they want India to lift the restrictions in Kashmir and release those who have been detained.

‘T20 decision wasn’t easy but life’s about moving forward,’ Mithali Raj

She has been representing India for more than two decades now; and there seems to be no lack of motivation to continue doing that for another couple of years at least. A stalwart of the game, inspiration to a number of young cricketers, and current ODI captain Mithali Raj spoke to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of a Sketchers Performance Mumbai Walkathon event in Mumbai on Thursday. The marathon is due to take place on November 24.

Bard of Blood review: Emraan Hashmi’s new Netflix India spy series is a massive failure of intelligence

Ironically for a show about espionage that tips its hat to Shakespeare, Bard of Blood is undone by its rotten writing and a glaring lack of intelligence. Unfolding across seven painfully convoluted episodes, Netflix India’s latest has neither wit, wisdom, or value. And based on expectations alone, it is the streaming service’s most disappointing Indian original series.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 08:55 IST