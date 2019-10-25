News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala has no plans of supporting BJP and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019: ‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the Haryana elections, is set to play a key role in the state politics less than a year after it was formed in November last year. Chautala spoke to Sunetra Choudhury about his party’s course of action.

The exit poll that came closest to Congress’ seat tally

On October 22, Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India predicted that the Congress would win 32-40 seats in Haryana. The finding came a day after almost all other exit polls predicted a sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Delhi’s air quality back in ‘very poor’ zone, days after Diwali may be worse

According to a Delhi environment department official, easterly winds will cease from Sunday – the day of Diwali – and will be replaced by northwesterly winds, which could bring in pollutants from farm fires in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Opinion | To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai

In both the assembly elections, the BJP vote share is down substantially, compared to its Lok Sabha high of just five months ago. In Haryana, for example, the BJP had won 58% of the popular vote and all 10 Lok Sabha seats, while leading in as many as 79 assembly segments.

Kolkata unlikely to be BCCI’s focal point again

Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made a lot of adjustments as cricketer. Though Ganguly will continue to be based in Kolkata, the city is unlikely to be the BCCI’s focal point anymore. Find out the reason why.

US president Trump cancels NYT, Washington Post subscriptions

US President Donald Trump has cancelled his subscription of the New York Times and the Washington Post, taking his fight with media he deems hostile to a new level. All federal government agencies are expected to follow. What is the reason behind the US president’s decision?

Alia Bhatt wishes mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with precious throwback pic

Actor Alia Bhatt made her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan’s birthday special with an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a precious throwback picture of the two, from when Alia was just a baby.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 08:57 IST