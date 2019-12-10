e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, in the Lok Sabha led to a fresh round of protests against the controversial legislation in three northeastern states — Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Read more

Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha

The Opposition will work on a two-pronged strategy in the Rajya Sabha against the proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act, which was passed in the Lok Sabha. Read more

Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report

The combined sales of three Indian companies that figure among the world’s 100 top arms suppliers stood at $5.9 billion in 2018, a drop of 6.9% compared to the previous year, according to the latest data released by a leading Stockholm-based think-tank that tracks the weapons industry. Read more

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound cargo plane missing with 38 on board

The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board. Read more

‘He wanted to take a break but...’: Ravi Shastri weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future

Speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future have dominated the cricketing world for the past six months. The former India cricket captain has been away from the field since the culmination of India’s campaign at the 2019 World Cup following defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal. Read more

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’

Congratulations are in order for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, as per an announcement made by him. Read more

Redefining romance: Here is how you can enjoy scenic beauty in Jamaica

Whether you dream of a rustic architectural feel, modern elegance or the traditional iconic concept, Jamaica’s landscape provides the perfect backdrop for an ultimate romantic getaway. Read more

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha
Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News