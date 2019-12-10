News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 08:58 IST

North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, in the Lok Sabha led to a fresh round of protests against the controversial legislation in three northeastern states — Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha

The Opposition will work on a two-pronged strategy in the Rajya Sabha against the proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act, which was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report

The combined sales of three Indian companies that figure among the world's 100 top arms suppliers stood at $5.9 billion in 2018, a drop of 6.9% compared to the previous year, according to the latest data released by a leading Stockholm-based think-tank that tracks the weapons industry.

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound cargo plane missing with 38 on board

The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board.

‘He wanted to take a break but...’: Ravi Shastri weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future

Speculations regarding MS Dhoni's future have dominated the cricketing world for the past six months. The former India cricket captain has been away from the field since the culmination of India's campaign at the 2019 World Cup following defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’

Congratulations are in order for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, as per an announcement made by him.

Redefining romance: Here is how you can enjoy scenic beauty in Jamaica

Whether you dream of a rustic architectural feel, modern elegance or the traditional iconic concept, Jamaica's landscape provides the perfect backdrop for an ultimate romantic getaway.