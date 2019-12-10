News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, in the Lok Sabha led to a fresh round of protests against the controversial legislation in three northeastern states — Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Read more
Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha
The Opposition will work on a two-pronged strategy in the Rajya Sabha against the proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act, which was passed in the Lok Sabha. Read more
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
The combined sales of three Indian companies that figure among the world’s 100 top arms suppliers stood at $5.9 billion in 2018, a drop of 6.9% compared to the previous year, according to the latest data released by a leading Stockholm-based think-tank that tracks the weapons industry. Read more
Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound cargo plane missing with 38 on board
The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board. Read more
‘He wanted to take a break but...’: Ravi Shastri weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future
Speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future have dominated the cricketing world for the past six months. The former India cricket captain has been away from the field since the culmination of India’s campaign at the 2019 World Cup following defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal. Read more
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’
Congratulations are in order for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, as per an announcement made by him. Read more
Redefining romance: Here is how you can enjoy scenic beauty in Jamaica
Whether you dream of a rustic architectural feel, modern elegance or the traditional iconic concept, Jamaica’s landscape provides the perfect backdrop for an ultimate romantic getaway. Read more