News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370, says Amit Shah and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:03 IST

PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that articles 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in the country and Prime Minister Modi closed that gateway. Read more

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta dies at 83 in Kolkata

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta died at the age of 83 in Kolkata on Thursday. He was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments. Read more

Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria

The Pentagon released video and photos on Wednesday of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Read more

Stout heart makes up for dodgy knee as Ravinder bags silver

Ravinder’s brilliant run in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest had raised hopes of clinching India’s first gold medal in the short history of the global tournament. Read more

One-line horror stories that will make a chill run down your spine and give you goosebumps

Halloween is round the corner and who doesn’t like to talk about ghosts. It gives us a kick. Discussing the famous legends of Dr. Frankenstein and Amity Ville Horror excites us all but aren’t we bored of talking about the same old tales every year. Worry not, as we have a list spooky short tales which can be a great conversation starter this Halloween. Read more

Vishal Daldani warns ‘vultures’ from remixing his songs: ‘I will sue anyone, make your own songs’

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani does not fancy the idea of his songs getting remixed. He has issued a warning that he will go to court if any of their songs are remixed without their permission, due credit or remuneration. Read more

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:02 IST