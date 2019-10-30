Halloween 2019: Spooky short tales to spike up the horror quotient this Halloween

more-lifestyle

Halloween is round the corner and who doesn’t like to talk about ghosts. It gives us a kick, doesn’t it? Discussing the famous legends of Dr. Frankenstein and Amity Ville Horror excites us all but aren’t we bored of talking about the same old tales every year. Worry not, as we have a list spooky short tales which can be great conversation starter this Halloween.

So, why wait? Sit with your pals around the table and start digging deep into the paranormal world with these spine-chilling short tales.

My sister says that mommy killed her. Mommy says I never had a sister.

My papa doesn’t like it when I talk to mum. He wants me to stay with him. But mumma says papa died years ago.

I’ve been living in this house for years. But my husband and my children don’t see, hear or feel my presence.

A beautiful lady comes to visit me every night at 3 am. She’s been asking me to leave the house but my maid says no one else lives in the house.

My daughter won’t stop crying in the middle of the night. I visit her grave everyday to make her stop but she doesn’t.

I woke to the sound of a lady comforting my newborn but when I switched to a new position, I realised I don’t have baby or a wife.

I was finally home from the airport, only to be greeted with how happy she had been to have me sing her to sleep the night before.

The grinning face stared at me from the darkness beyond my bedroom window. I live on the 15th floor.

There is a picture on my phone of me sleeping. I live alone.

Growing up with cats and dogs, I got used to the sounds of scratching at my door while I slept. Now that I live alone, it is much more unsettling.

