Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:52 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Articles 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this at an event RunForUnity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

