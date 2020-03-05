News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30

The total number of positive coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to 30 after a man in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for the infection. Read more

2 Coronavirus cases from Hyderabad referred to Pune’s NIV emerge negative

The Telangana health administration on Thursday announced that both the suspected Coronavirus cases registered the previous day had turned out to be negative and there are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. Read more

India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’

India on Thursday once again rejected criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the communal violence in New Delhi, saying international bodies and foreign leaders should not make “irresponsible comments” on these matters. Read more

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills 15 including children, several wounded

An airstrike on a rebel-held village in northwestern Syria hit a poultry farm where several displaced families were taking shelter early Thursday, killing at least 15 people including children while wounding several others, opposition activists said. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Fingers crossed’ - Jofra Archer speaks about his availability for Rajasthan Royals

England all-rounder Jofra Archer has spoken regarding his availability for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Irrfan opens up about his health, says ‘Now, I have an idea what running out of time actually means’

We really don’t need to underline the fact that he is one of the best Indian actors — as well as much loved — in recent times. Probably that’s why when in 2018, Irrfan revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, it sent shock waves through the industry and outside. Read more

Google Pixel 4 astrophotography: How to take pictures of the Milky Way

The Google Pixel 4 was a much debated smartphone. While many users/critics were not too happy with the device, it did come with some very impressive features. Read more

Bollywood actress Tanuja shows how to be a diva, age-no-bar in this blue swimsuit at daughter Tanisha’s birthday celebrations

Veteran actress Tanuja, known for her girl-next-door image in the late-60s and 70s Bollywood, is setting new goals for every woman this International Women’s Day. Read more