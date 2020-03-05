IPL 2020: ‘Fingers crossed’ - Jofra Archer speaks about his availability for Rajasthan Royals

cricket

England all-rounder Jofra Archer has spoken regarding his availability for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Last month, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that Jofra Archer will not be taking part in the 13th edition of league following an elbow injury. He was also excluded from the England squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Archer recently put pen to paper as he signed a contract extension with Sussex till the end of 2022 season. When quizzed about his availability for the IPL, Archer revealed he has to undergo further scans and then only he can take a decision with respect to playing in India’s T20 league.

“You never know, fingers crossed,” Archer said in a video uploaded on Sussex’s social media handle. “I’ll probably have some more information when I get it re-scanned. It could be a bit longer, I might have to wait, it could be a bit shorter.”

“The elbow is fine, I haven’t felt it for the last few weeks now so I think it’s making good progress. I’m not targeting anything. I’ve played a lot of cricket so I don’t think I’ll forget how to play cricket even if I don’t do anything for the next couple of months.

“It’s actually nice to just take a break. I’m not happy that it’s come at this time but I’m also grateful that I’m getting the chance to relax and take a step back for a bit,” he added.

Archer has so far featured in two editions of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, since getting snapped by the first-time champions for Rs 7.2 Cr in 2018 player auction. In 21 matches, he has picked up 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.