News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: ‘Happy to breathe air of freedom’, says Chidambaram on exiting Tihar and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:54 IST

P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’

Former finance minister P Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail late on Wednesday evening after spending more than three months in custody in the INX Media case. “I am happy to step outside prison after 106 days and breathe the air of freedom,” Chidambaram told reporters moments after stepping out of the jail complex with son Karti by his side.

In Telangana vet’s rape-murder case, accused sent to 7-day police custody

A local court in Telangana’s Shadnagar on Wednesday granted the police custody of the four accused in last week’s gang rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accused will be in police custody for seven days.

Uttar Pradesh school principal booked after rat found in mid-day meal

A UP government run Muzaffarnagar school principal was booked along with three of his school staff and an NGO on Wednesday, after a dead rat was found in the school’s mid-day meal, leading to nine students and a teacher falling sick on Tuesday.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said that India is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ since that community adds up to about 100 crore of the country’s entire population. “The population of Hindus is 100 crore. So, obviously, India is a Hindu Rashtra. There are so many Muslim and Christian countries. It is amazing that we have a country called ‘Bharat’ to keep our culture alive,” the BJP leader said according to news agency ANI.

India hands over patrol vessel to Maldives Coast Guard to boost maritime security

India on Wednesday handed over a patrol vessel to the Maldives as part of measures to enhance the Indian Ocean archipelago’s maritime security even as the leaders of the two countries launched four development projects.

At 70, NATO is weak and divided | HT Editorial

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is celebrating its 70th anniversary. While the logic of the alliance is stronger today than it has been since the Cold War’s end, it lacks a consensus on what constitutes its primary threat. The debate on prioritisation and tactics is dragging on because of the nature of political leaders in its anchor members.

No Time To Die trailer: Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film looks like his biggest. Watch here

The first trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as the iconic British spy James Bond, has been released online. The trailer sets up Craig’s final adventure as Agent 007, offering fans a mix of the tropes that they expect, as well as cool new surprises.

Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop named uncapped 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi and 19-year-old Rajasthan’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti as the future prospects for India.

