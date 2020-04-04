News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with US president Donald Trump on the Covid-19 pandemic threatening countries all over the world. Read more

3 Tablighi Jamaat members among 11 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala

Three Tablighi Jamaat members are among 11 who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the state to 306, health minister K K Shailaja said. Read more

Man with travel history is Goa’s 7th Covid-19 patient

One person has been found positive for the novel coronavirus in Goa taking the state’s tally to seven. In the second case to be detected in as many days after a two day lull, a person with travel history, who arrived from abroad was found to have contracted the Covid-19. Read more

More than 60,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1330 GMT Saturday from official sources. Read more

Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group

The notoriously controversial Israeli security firm, the NSO Group, has released court documents that show Facebook tried to buy Pegasus, the spyware created by the group, in 2017. Read more

Empty roads and eerie silence: Aerial view shows Kolkata during lockdown. Watch

As the entire nation is under lockdown, netizens are keeping busy by tracking surprising phenomenas taking place all over the world through videos and pictures. Read more

Liverpool deserve to be given Premier League title: Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said that the 2019/20 Premier League title should be awarded to arch-rivals Liverpool if the season cannot get underway. Read more

Javed Akhtar salutes CM Uddhav Thackeray for handling Covid-19 with ‘clear directive’

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for handling coronavirus pandemic in the state with “clear directives”. Read more