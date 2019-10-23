News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| ‘Unacceptable’: British PM Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest planned in London and all the latest news at this hour
india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:56 IST
‘Unacceptable’: British PM Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest planned in London
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted that violence and intimidation is ‘wholly unacceptable’ in the context of a so-called ‘Kashmir protest’ on Sunday – Diwali day. Read more
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan resurfaces, begins revitalising party
Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who went off the radar after a severe drubbing in the assembly and general elections in Andhra Pradesh last April, has decided to get back into action in politics and films, according to people familiar with the developments. Read more
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
The Tamil Nadu government has directed schools and colleges across the state to prevent communal polarisation in education institutions. Read more
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India issues advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
India has issued a travel advisory for its citizens visiting Turkey, advising them to exercise “utmost caution” days after New Delhi rapped Ankara for its criticism of the changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with Sycamore chip that out-computes modern supercomputers
Google has developed a quantum computing chip that can easily outpace the modern supercomputers. Read more
Shako Bentinidis to continue as Bajrang Punia’s coach until 2020 Olympics
Georgian Shako Bentinidis will continue as ace wrestler Bajrang Punia’s coach until the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Read more
Is Salman Khan’s Radhe connected to Tere Naam or Wanted, actor calls it their ‘baap’
Salman Khan has cleared the air about whether or not his upcoming film, Radhe, is connected to Tere Naam or Wanted, in which he played characters called Radhe. Read more
