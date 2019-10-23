News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| ‘Unacceptable’: British PM Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest planned in London and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Unacceptable’: British PM Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest planned in London

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted that violence and intimidation is ‘wholly unacceptable’ in the context of a so-called ‘Kashmir protest’ on Sunday – Diwali day. Read more

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan resurfaces, begins revitalising party

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who went off the radar after a severe drubbing in the assembly and general elections in Andhra Pradesh last April, has decided to get back into action in politics and films, according to people familiar with the developments. Read more

On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools

The Tamil Nadu government has directed schools and colleges across the state to prevent communal polarisation in education institutions. Read more

Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India issues advisory to citizens visiting Turkey

India has issued a travel advisory for its citizens visiting Turkey, advising them to exercise “utmost caution” days after New Delhi rapped Ankara for its criticism of the changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with Sycamore chip that out-computes modern supercomputers

Google has developed a quantum computing chip that can easily outpace the modern supercomputers. Read more

Shako Bentinidis to continue as Bajrang Punia’s coach until 2020 Olympics

Georgian Shako Bentinidis will continue as ace wrestler Bajrang Punia’s coach until the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Read more

Is Salman Khan’s Radhe connected to Tere Naam or Wanted, actor calls it their ‘baap’

Salman Khan has cleared the air about whether or not his upcoming film, Radhe, is connected to Tere Naam or Wanted, in which he played characters called Radhe. Read more

