Kashmir protest in London on Diwali: PM Boris insists violence is unacceptable

world

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:08 IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted that violence and intimidation is ‘wholly unacceptable’ in the context of a so-called ‘Kashmir protest’ on Sunday – Diwali day – as pressure grows on home secretary Priti Patel to clamp down on the plan.

The Indian community has petitioned leading figures of the UK government and London mayor Sadiq Khan in view of violence witnessed during previous such protests by British Kashmiris and other elements outside the Indian high commission on August 15 and September 3.

The day-long protest march is scheduled to begin from Downing Street and conclude outside India House. Anticipating nearly 10,000 people, Scotland Yard has a ‘robust’ policing plan in place. New Delhi has raised the issue with British authorities.

Raising the issue in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Bob Blackman asked Johnson: “In this House, we defend forever the right to peaceful protest, yet on 15 August, and just three weeks ago, pro-Pakistani organisations held violent protests outside the Indian high commission”.

“This Sunday, there is the threat of 10,000 people being brought to demonstrate outside the Indian high commission on Diwali—the most holy day for Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. What action will the Government take to prevent violent protests this Sunday”.

Johnson responded: “I join my hon. Friend, who speaks strongly and well for his constituency, in deploring demonstrations that end up being intimidating in any way”.

“He will understand that this is a police operational matter, but I have just been speaking to my right hon. Friend the Home Secretary, and she will be raising it with the police. We must all be clear in this House that violence and intimidation anywhere in this country are wholly unacceptable”.

Blackman also wrote to Khan to do everything he can to ensure that the protest does not proceed, and added that “Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist diasporas are worried that authorities in the UK are not doing enough to protest them”.

Khan last week condemned the protest plan and called on the organisers to cancel it. Khan and his Labour party have been at the receiving end of ennui from large sections of the Indian community over the violence as well as for adopting an emergency resolution on Kashmir at the party’s annual conference that was rejected by New Delhi as ‘unfounded’.

Insisting that as the mayor he has no power to ban such protests, Khan wrote to Navin Shah, member of the London Assembly, who raised concerns: “This march will only deepen divisions at a time when Londoners need to come together…I understand why many British Indians are so deeply concerned. Many have felt deeply threatened and worried since the previous protests”.

“As mayor, I will continue to do all I can to extend the hand of friendship to Londoners of Indian origin – who continue to make such an incredible contribution to our city. I want to ensure they always feel respected, valued and made to feel safe in London, and that London remains a welcoming place to people from India and around the world”, he added.

The mayor’s office, Khan said, is working with the police to prevent a repeat of the violence witnessed during previous protests outside India House. Scotland Yard, he added, is also working closely with the Indian high commission on this issue.

Reports say British Kashmiris and others from various parts of the country have been invited to attend the protest march and travel to London on coaches arranged by the organisers.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:08 IST