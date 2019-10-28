News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:52 IST

Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit

At an interaction with members of the European Parliament on a visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called urgent action against all those who support terrorism or use terror as a state policy. “There should be zero tolerance for terrorism,” the prime minister told the visiting group of EU lawmakers.

Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Monday evening after he was taken there for gastrointestinal health complications, reported news agency ANI. He is now stable and has been discharged. The former minister was remanded in custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 30.

The significance of Baghdadi’s end | Analysis

This past weekend, the United States (US) announced that the elusive leader of Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed after a nighttime raid by US Army Delta Force commandos in northwestern Syria’s Idlib region. This brought a 10-year-long hunt for the man who, at one point, controlled territory bigger than the United Kingdom in Iraq and Syria, and led the most brutal and violent Islamist terror group on the planet.

‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag

A video of Congress leader Siddaramaiah and a party colleague was at the centre of a controversy after he appeared to criticise former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar for holding the flag of the Janata Dal (Secular) at a rally on Saturday.

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur screams ‘no’ at paparazzi as she tells him to wish them Happy Diwali. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a favourite of the paparazzi but on Sunday, he snapped at them after Diwali puja at aunt Karisma’s office. Taimur’s video has since gone viral.

Wriddhiman Saha or Rishabh Pant? Team India fielding coach gives decisive answer on first-choice keeper

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who returned to the Test team in the recently concluded series against South Africa, caught attention with his brilliant work behind the stumps. With Rishabh Pant being dropped to make way for him into the team, questions started circulating on who should be India’s first choice keeper in the longest format. While Pant had impressed in England and Australia tours last year, his recent form has put question marks on his place in the team and Saha seized the opportunity in his absence.

Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh in red Abu-Sandeep number, poses with her ‘loud patakas’

Bollywood actor and millennial style icon Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She posted multiple fun pictures with her family and captioned them, “Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas.”

