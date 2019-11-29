News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM | ‘Worrisome’: Manmohan Singh criticises Centre for GDP slump and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:46 IST

‘Worrisome’: Manmohan Singh faults Centre’s policies for GDP slump

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said the state of Indian economy is deeply worrying and the GDP figures released on Friday showcasing sharp decline is clearly unacceptable. Singh added that the state of Indian economy is deeply worrying but the state of Indian society is even more worrisome.

India’s GDP growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September 2019, dragged mainly by deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity, according to official data released on Friday.

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area, a security source told Reuters. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes. A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.

In India, TB-HIV deaths down by 85% from 2010: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

The estimated deaths due to Tuberculosis- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (TB-HIV) in India has reduced by 85% from 63,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2018 that can largely be attributed to HIV-related deaths going down in India over the years.

India, Japan to hold first 2+2 ministerial dialogue tomorrow

India and Japan are expected to explore ways to strengthen security cooperation during their first foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on November 30 to give greater depth to their special strategic partnership.

Pragya Thakur has to go. The MP has undermined the BJP’s own position | Opinion

By the party’s own self-proclaimed standards of nationalism, Thakur fails on every count. When she first praised Mahatama Gandhi’s assassin and slandered 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare, the party promised an enquiry and possible disciplinary action. No less a person than the prime minister told journalists that he could never forgive Thakur for her comments. In that case, why was she not expelled or thrown out of the BJP before she could enter the Lok Sabha?

Political parties huddle after Shiv Sena’s claims of ‘Maha Aghadi’ in Goa

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s claims that Goa will be the next target for the Maha Aghadi has caused a flutter in the state with the ruling party swiftly denying that the government was under any threat while a bemused Congress questioned Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai’s newfound anti-BJP stance.

Newsmaker: As India fetes David Attenborough, a look at an incredible career

If it feels like David Attenborough’s always been on our TV screens, it’s because he has been. When he started working with the BBC in 1952, so few people owned a TV that he wasn’t even one of them. (In fact, data on the number of TV sets in British homes only began to be collected in 1956.)

W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s

Abhimanyu Mithun on Friday created history by becoming the first bowler to pick up five wickets in over in a T20 match. While playing for Karnataka, Mithun, picked up five wickets in an over including a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.

