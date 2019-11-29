e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

India, Japan to hold first 2+2 ministerial dialogue tomorrow

The 2+2 dialogue, which has previously been held at the level of officials since 2010, will also prepare the grounds for the visit next month of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the annual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka in June 2019.
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka in June 2019.(REUTERS)
         

India and Japan are expected to explore ways to strengthen security cooperation during their first foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on November 30 to give greater depth to their special strategic partnership.

The 2+2 dialogue, which has previously been held at the level of officials since 2010, will also prepare the grounds for the visit of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month for the annual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two premiers are expected to meet in Guwahati in mid-December.

Modi and Abe had decided to elevate the 2+2 dialogue to the ministerial level during their last annual summit in Japan in October 2018. India has such a dialogue only with Japan and the US.

“The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation...so as to provide greater depth to the ‘India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership’,” said a statement from the external affairs ministry.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation, while the Japanese side will be led by foreign affairs minister Toshimitsu Motegi and defence minister Taro Kono.

The two sides will also exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific and efforts under India’s Act East Policy and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision for achieving the shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress to realize a better future for the people of the two countries and the region, the statement said.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue reflects the growing ties between India and Japan, especially on strategic and security issues, and the desire of both side to create a rules-based framework to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free and inclusive. The two countries, both major importers of energy, are keen to ensure freedom of navigation in regional waters against the backdrop of China’s increasingly assertive behaviour.

tags
top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
‘Worrisome’: Manmohan Singh faults Centre’s policies for GDP slump
‘Worrisome’: Manmohan Singh faults Centre’s policies for GDP slump
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Thieves in West Bengal steal onion instead of cash
Thieves in West Bengal steal onion instead of cash
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News