News updates from HT: Yogi Adityanath says rising population behind societal inequality and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says rising population behind societal inequality, urges awareness

On World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that a population spike is the root cause behind major problems, such as inequality, plaguing a society. Read more

Powerful solar storm approaching Earth, can impact GPS, cell phone signals

A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers and this storm will hit the Earth either on Sunday or Monday. Read more

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says Neetu Kapoor will be ‘fab mom-in-law’ to Ranbir Kapoor’s wife: ‘She won’t be interfering’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in a new interview, talked about the kind of mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor would make for Ranbir Kapoor’s wife. Riddhima said that her mother Neetu is ‘totally chilled out’ and would pamper Ranbir’s wife. Read more

Copa America Final Argentina beat Brazil 1-0: Di Maria goal gives Messi & Argentina first Copa America title since 1993

Lionel Messi and the whole of Argentina can breathe a sigh of relief as their long wait for a major football trophy is over. Read more

Priyanka Chopra arrives at Wimbledon looking divine in printed Fendi midi dress

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas with many other big names like Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Read more