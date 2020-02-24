News updates from Hindustan Times | At ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad, US President speaks of Bollywood, cricket and bhangra and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:42 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad, US President speaks of Bollywood, cricket and bhangra

As Trump talked about India’s economic growth, the internet reach, as well as diplomatic relations, he also mentioned Bollywood and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Read more

‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s message to Centre on northeast Delhi clashes

Lt Governor Anil Baijal said he had instructed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take steps to ensure that law and order is maintained in Delhi. Read more

Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur

The clashes began with rival groups pelting stones at each other. The police managed to keep the warring groups at bay for some time before the situation started to get out of hand. Read more

‘Everybody loves him but he’s tough’: Trump on PM Modi at Motera Stadium

Donald Trump India Visit: Addressing an audience of nearly 100,000 people at the “Namaste Trump” event at the Motera Stadium later, US President Trump said he will always remember the remarkable hospitality. Read more

Friendship, Bollywood, trade deal: Highlights of US President Donald Trump’s speech at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump was given a rousing welcome at Motera Stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people. Read more

Sridevi did not want Mr India sequel or remake, had said ‘Such a film just happens’

Sridevi had reportedly said that neither a remake nor a sequel of Mr India was possible as ‘everything just came together’ for a ‘happy situation’ that created the original characters. Read more

Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs, prices and all details

With prices starting from Rs 37,999 the Realme X50 Pro comes in two colours. It is available for sale starting 6PM today. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘That was a massive factor’ - Sanjay Manjrekar identifies the decisive factor behind India’s annihilation at Wellington

Speaking after the match, captain Virat Kohli said that the side now needs to learn from the mistakes and march on for the second Test match. Read more

Dabboo Ratnani believes he plagiarised himself with Kiara Advani’s photo. Makes Diet Sabya wonder

Kiara’s picture from the calendar shows her standing topless behind a large leaf. Many social media users called it a copy of international photographer Marie Barsch’s similar photoshoot. “Dabboo is a copy cat. He copied the photography concept of Marie Barsch,” a user commented. Read more