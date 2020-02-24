Sridevi did not want Mr India sequel or remake, had said ‘Such a film just happens’

bollywood

Late Bollywood actor Sridevi did not want a sequel or recreation of her 1983 classic opposite Anil Kapoor, Mr India. While Anil played the titular role, Sridevi essayed the role of a chirpy journalist and also did two of her most iconic songs - Hawa Hawaai and Kaate Nahi Katate - in the film. Amid the ongoing confusion and controversy around a possible Mr India sequel, a report has now emerged that claims Sridevi had once said that none of the iconic characters - including late Amrish Puri’s Mogambo - could be recreated again.

As per an Asian Age report, Sridevi had earlier said, “I don’t think that Mr India can be remade or turned into a sequel. Such a film just happens. When we were working on it, we never thought it would turn out to be such an influential film. Even today, people remember the film, Mogambo, and my character of the talkative journalist. Everything just came together. Such a happy situation is impossible to repeat.” Incidentally, the report came out on the second death anniversary of Sridevi.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

After filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced a new trilogy of films based on Mr India earlier this month, director of the original classic Shekhar Kapur, posted several tweets, claiming rights over the film. Recently, he suggested that legal action might be the only solution. “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” Shekhar had tweeted.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

After he announced that legal course may be an option, many fans have requested him to open a separate bank account, offering to crowdfund the money for the legal expenses involved in the battle against makers of the new version of Mr India. He has been retweeting these fans’ tweets and thanking them for their support.

Thank you @jeetudhingra 🙏 I am so moved by your love for #MrIndia . I have had many top legal minds all over the world, who are fans of the film, offering to come fight this, so from the bottom of my heart. Thank you https://t.co/4OILkt8hKR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 24, 2020

In an Instagram post, Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor had written, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it’s a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

Later, she also revealed that her dad had a discussion with Mr India producer and his brother Boney Kapoor who holds the sole rights to Mr India.

