e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sridevi did not want Mr India sequel or remake, had said ‘Such a film just happens’

Sridevi did not want Mr India sequel or remake, had said ‘Such a film just happens’

Sridevi had reportedly said that neither a remake nor a sequel of Mr India was possible as ‘everything just came together’ for a ‘happy situation’ that created the original characters.

bollywood Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sridevi had reportedly dismissed any ideas of a remake or sequel of Mr India.
Sridevi had reportedly dismissed any ideas of a remake or sequel of Mr India.
         

Late Bollywood actor Sridevi did not want a sequel or recreation of her 1983 classic opposite Anil Kapoor, Mr India. While Anil played the titular role, Sridevi essayed the role of a chirpy journalist and also did two of her most iconic songs - Hawa Hawaai and Kaate Nahi Katate - in the film. Amid the ongoing confusion and controversy around a possible Mr India sequel, a report has now emerged that claims Sridevi had once said that none of the iconic characters - including late Amrish Puri’s Mogambo - could be recreated again.

As per an Asian Age report, Sridevi had earlier said, “I don’t think that Mr India can be remade or turned into a sequel. Such a film just happens. When we were working on it, we never thought it would turn out to be such an influential film. Even today, people remember the film, Mogambo, and my character of the talkative journalist. Everything just came together. Such a happy situation is impossible to repeat.” Incidentally, the report came out on the second death anniversary of Sridevi.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor calls Taapsee Pannu a ‘clutter breaker’ ahead of Thappad, this is her reply 

After filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced a new trilogy of films based on Mr India earlier this month, director of the original classic Shekhar Kapur, posted several tweets, claiming rights over the film. Recently, he suggested that legal action might be the only solution. “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” Shekhar had tweeted.

 

After he announced that legal course may be an option, many fans have requested him to open a separate bank account, offering to crowdfund the money for the legal expenses involved in the battle against makers of the new version of Mr India. He has been retweeting these fans’ tweets and thanking them for their support.

 

In an Instagram post, Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor had written, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it’s a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”  

Later, she also revealed that her dad had a discussion with Mr India producer and his brother Boney Kapoor who holds the sole rights to Mr India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news