News updates from Hindustan Times at this hour: PM Modi says wall separating J-K pulled down and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:10 IST

‘Wall separating Jammu and Kashmir pulled down’: says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Article 370 had created “an artificial wall” separating Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of the country and its abrogation on August 5 was fulfilment of Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel’s dream project to unite India.

Death toll in Pakistan train fire rises to 65

A massive fire caused by a cooking gas stove erupted on Thursday on a train travelling in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, killing at least 65 passengers, officials said.

Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director to set up a board of doctors to examine if P Chidambaram, the jailed former finance minister and Congress leader should be shifted to a sterile environment in the hospital.

Glenn Maxwell announces break from cricket in the middle of Sri Lanka series

In a surprising move Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell decided to go on an indefinite from cricket in the middle of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Maxwell is believed to have taken the decision to deal with his mental health issues.

Facebook contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, one of Facebook Inc’s content review contractors, said on Wednesday it would shut some content moderation business, including those focusing on identifying objectionable content, resulting in about 6,000 job cuts. The information technology services provider will also eliminate up to 7,000 jobs in its other units.

Neha Bhasin recalls how Anu Malik made her uncomfortable

Singer Neha Bhasin has shared her own story of how composer Anu Malik made her uncomfortable during an interaction almost 15 years ago.

People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study

People living in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) region are expected to lose 7 years of their life because of severe air pollution, a new analysis released on Thursday has said.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:10 IST