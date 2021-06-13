News updates from HT: 'Black Day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Praful Khoda Patel returns and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Black Day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Praful Khoda Patel returns

Amid growing protest by the locals, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel is set to arrive on the island for a seven-day visit from Monday. Ahead of his arrival, protesting group 'Save Lakshadweep Forum' has announced its plan to observe 'Black day' on Monday. Read more

Mizoram man believed to head world’s largest family with 38 wives, 89 kids dies

A Mizoram man believed to have headed the world’s largest family died at Aizawl on Sunday. He was 76. Ziona Chana, a resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam village in Serchhip district of the small north-eastern state had 38 wives and 89 children and a large number of grandchildren. Read more

Sputnik V likely to be available in Delhi: Know price, efficacy

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, reports have confirmed. This addition will re-energise the vaccination drive in the Capital as Delhi has been going through a severe vaccine crunch in the past few days. Read more

India’s engagement with G7 stands on its own, govt looking forward to COP26: MEA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conveyed to the Indian government that he was disappointed for not being able to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the G7 summit, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday. Read more

New Zealand topple India to climb to top spot in ICC Test Rankings

New Zealand Cricket team on Sunday toppled India to climb to the top spot in ICC Test Rankings. The Kiwis achieved the feat after picking up a mammoth eight-wicket win over the hosts England in their 2nd Test to win the two-match Test series 1-0. Read more

Sunny Leone sports nothing but a hat for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar, see pic

Sunny Leone raised temperatures with her recent photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani. The actor and television host reunited with the celebrity photographer for the Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar. Read more

Bipasha Basu makes us fall in love with her ‘squat’ energy in new workout video

Even though the leg muscles are large and take too long to show the workout results, it is important to target them with exercises at least once a week to reap serious health rewards and Bipasha Basu was seen aiming for the same as she made us fall in love with her “squat” energy. Read more

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

In a shocking incident, a car was seen drowning in a deep sinkhole beside a parking area in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. The incident was shot after heavy rains lashed Mumbai. Read more