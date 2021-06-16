News updates from HT: Cabinet clears corporatisation of OFB, to be split into 7 entities and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cabinet clears corporatisation of OFB, to be split into 7 entities

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) --- India’s main producer of weapons and military equipment --- to boost its efficiency and competitiveness in a long-awaited reform in the country’s defence manufacturing sector, top officials familiar with the developments said. Read more

More corpses surface as swollen Ganga rapidly erodes riverbank in Prayagraj

The early arrival of monsoon this year has brought about new concerns for the district administration and the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the rising level of the Ganga is rapidly eroding large chunks of the riverbank and exposing a large number of bodies, presumably of Covid-19 victims, buried in the sand near Phaphamau Ghat. Read more

Covid-19 deaths could be 8-9 times official count in TN: NGO report

Deaths due to Covid-19 are likely to have been underreported at least 8.4 to 9.8 times at six Tamil Nadu government hospitals in April and May, NGO Arappor Iyakkam has concluded in a report based on an analysis of data on the mortality there. Read more

Chaos at Biden-Putin summit as US, Russian reporters yell, shove to enter room

US President Joe Biden’s high-stakes meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, got off to an unusual start on Wednesday as chaotic scenes between the competitive press corps unfolded. Read more

'It gives depth to batting': Sunil Gavaskar picks India's combination for WTC final, bats for both Ashwin and Jadeja

Questions are plenty as far as India’s team combination is concerned for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand starting on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. For legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, it is not that difficult a choice. Read more

Watch when Shashi Kapoor repeatedly shut down questions about wife Jennifer in interview, called it 'zaati mamla'

While many celebrities love to share their personal lives with their fans and the media, some old school stars believed in keeping their private lives away from limelight. Late actor Shashi Kapoor was one such an actor. Read more

Salma Hayek recalls when her pet owl coughed up a hairball on Harry Styles

As far as funny pet stories go, this one shared by Salma Hayek about her pet owl Kering is one you shouldn’t miss. The actor was speaking to television host Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show when she recalled an incident involving her owl and singer Harry Styles. Read more

Spotify launches ‘Spotify Greenroom’ for Clubhouse-like live audio rooms

Spotify today announced the launch of ‘Spotify Greenroom’, a platform for live audio conversations. Spotify Greenroom is essentially the Locker Room app that the company acquired earlier this year in March. Read more

