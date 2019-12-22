News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Can’t face your anger’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 16:54 IST

‘Can’t face your anger’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted his accusation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday as the PM spoke against the grand old party’s stance over the citizenship act during a rally in Delhi.

‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday advised West Bengal chief minister Mamata to place her trust in the people of her state as he questioned her demand to approach the United Nations on the new citizenship law.

Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur

A video has emerged on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur showing a policeman opening fire, a day after at least eight people were killed in violence during protests over the citizenship law as senior officials claimed no bullet has been fired by the force.

‘Will look into it on Monday’: SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur’s seat complaint

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

India vs West Indies: Shai Hope beats Viv Richards, Brian Lara to create huge ODI record

West Indies batsman Shai Hope on Sunday became the fastest West Indies cricketer to reach 3000 ODI runs. The right-handed batsman achieved the milestone in the 3rd ODI against India at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack when he reached 35 runs in the 15th over with a single.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

This week we saw a lot of fashionable outings by B-town celebs, be it Kiara Advani’s chunky Prada boots, Sara Ali Khan’s multi-coloured high-low hemmed dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding glam look at a wedding, among many others.

Ma Anand Sheela hasn’t given Priyanka Chopra permission for biopic, says Alia Bhatt has the necessary spunk to play her

Ma Anand Sheela or Sheela Biernstiel is one of the most popular millennial icons of our times. In the series Wild, Wild Country, she comes across as a redoubtable stateswoman who kicked up a storm in the media with her witty and provocative one- liners. But when you meet her, her warmth, calmness and soft words melt you.

