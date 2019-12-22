Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 16:42 IST

This week we saw a lot of fashionable outings by B-town celebs, be it Kiara Advani’s chunky Prada boots, Sara Ali Khan’s multi-coloured high-low hemmed dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding glam look at a wedding, among many others. And while most celebrities dressed up to their usual standard and didn’t get called out by the fashion police, some failed to impress and found themselves in the worst-dressed list again, while some others definitely redeemed themselves. Here are this week’s best and worst dressed celebs, from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha, read on to find out this week’s fashion scorecard.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam seems to be ruling every best-dressed list, and with good reason, and she is really setting the standards really high. It doesn’t seem like she is giving up Bollywood’s OG fashionista title up anytime soon. The actor was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia recently and looked absolutely stunning in an ensemble by Maison Valentino. She wore a high-necked maroon full-sleeved blouse with a long, vintage-inspired navy blue skirt. Her dark lipstick and pulled back hair looked perfect. Not to mention the huge sunglasses and her big-buckled belt.

Kiara Advani

Last week Kiara Advani wore a sari that really left us disappointed, but the Good Newwz star redeemed herself this week in a gorgeous couture ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Her high ponytail, simple make-up and matching jewellery made her look stunning.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game is hard to pin, sometimes she absolutely nails it and sometimes it’s a total fail. This week it was the latter, Shraddha’s black and grey checked dress was just missing the mark.

Although we loved her in this Amit Aggarwal outfit.

Karisma Kapoor

It seems the trend of the one-shouldered gown is making a comeback, seen on Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone too, the latest to join the club was Karisma Kapoor who wore a gorgeous black Krikor Jabotian embellished, glittering gown. It’s surprising that though both Shraddha and Karisma are styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outcomes are quite different.

Urvashi Rautela

A week doesn’t go by that we don’t regret adding Urvashi to the worse-dressed list, especially cause we’re rooting for her, but this week too, Urvashi committed a fashion faux pas and wore an Aanchal Chanda outfit that made her look like a total Christmas tree. Fingers crossed for next time!

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi has really upped her style game in recent times, and we absolutely love how stylist Mohit Rai is making sure her badass personality comes through. Sonakshi, who has been out and about promoting Dabanng 3 alongside Salman Khan, recently wore an ensemble by Anamika Khanna, and while we absolutely love the outfit and loved when Katrina also wore a variant of it, we wish Sonakshi gave the fanny pack a miss. Suddenly, there was just too much happening.

Who do you think should have made the list?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter