News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre may focus on states with more Covid-19 cases, migrants and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 09:05 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Centre may focus on states with more Covid-19 cases, migrants

Internal discussions between home and health ministries and the Indian Council of Medical Research have started on the contours of the next phase of the exit from the lockdown. Read more

300 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan due to Covid-19 to return home on Saturday

As many as 300 Indian nationals, stuck in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic, are going to come back home. The Indian government has given permission for them to return, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported. Read more

‘When he thinks it’s time, everyone will know,’ Childhood coach weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future

One of the people responsible for giving MS Dhoni to Indian cricket, Keshav Banerjee, his childhood coach is confident that the rumours of the former India captain’s retirement are untrue and that when Dhoni thinks the time is right for him to walk away, he will make sure everyone knows about it. Read more

On Pankaj Kapur’s birthday, how he re-entered son Shahid Kapoor’s life years after divorcing wife Neelima Azeem

Actor Shahid Kapoor shares a strong bond with his father, Pankaj Kapur, now. But that wasn’t always the case. On Pankaj’s 66th birthday, revisit the story of their evolving relationship, in their own words. Read more

MobiKwik gets pulled off Google Play Store for Aarogya Setu Link, restored now

Google removed MobiKwik, the digital wallet app, off the Google Play Store temporarily on Thursday. MobiKwik was penalised for showing the Aarogya Setu app link on their app. Google, earlier in the month, had asked MobiKwik to remove the Aarogya Setu app link. Read more

‘Crawl towards your goals’: How Rebel Wilson aims to slim down to 75 kg for her ‘Year of Health’

Hollywood’s Rebel Wilson, comedian and actor seems to be making the most of the coronavirus lockdown and her time in self-isolation by trying to get healthier, and is all set to bring her weight down to 75kgs by the end of this year according to her latest Instagram post. Read more

SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for ‘friend’ Elon Musk

SpaceX is likely to go ahead with its historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Read more