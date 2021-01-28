News Updates from Hindustan Times: Centre provoked farmers to commit violence, says Shiv Sena and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tractor rally violence: Centre provoked farmers, says Shiv Sena's Saamana

Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, with an aim to discredit farmers’ peaceful protest against the three new farm laws, provoked them to commit violence. Read more

Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land

Seventy two-seater aircrafts will now be able to land at Bilasa Bai Kewtin Airport in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after its upgradation to 3C category by the director general office of the civil aviation department. Read more

India's Covid-19 recovery rate hits nearly 97%: Govt

The Union ministry of health on Thursday said that with a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 97%, adding that it is one of the highest globally. Read more

Farm stir: Jan 26 violence a conspiracy, says SAD; demands international inquiry

Terming the violence during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day (Tuesday) as a conspiracy, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday demanded an international inquiry into the incident. Read more

'He makes sure he executes it': India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

India's tour of Australia will always be remembered by fans all around the world. Team India were on the backfoot after the first Test in Adelaide. Read more

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' for not being able to prevent violence at farmers' protest: 'Head hangs in shame'

Kangana Ranaut, who has been questioning the motives of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws, called herself a ‘failure’ after a tractor march in the capital turned violent on Republic Day. Read more

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India. Price and full details

Triumph Motorcycles India on Thursday launched the new Speed Triple 1200 RS in the country starting at ₹16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Read more

Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars

Ask us what Fall dreams are made of and we will quip apple blondies! Their gorgeous crackly tops at room temperature or with a heavy drizzle of rich caramel sauce is enough to teleport us to a unicorn island. Read more

