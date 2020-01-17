News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre’s meeting with states on Census, NPR begins; Bengal skips and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre’s meeting with states on Census, NPR begins; Bengal skips

As protests against the combination of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, updation of National Population Register and creation of National Register for Citizens continue, minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai met with senior representatives from the states on Friday to “seek their cooperation” to conduct Census 2021 and update NPR database.

With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone

Days before he makes way for JP Nadda to take over as the party chief, Union home minister Amit Shah, who continues to head the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made a crucial but not unexpected announcement.

Amit Shah said on Thursday the BJP will contest the Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year under the leadership of its ally Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United).

Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust

The arrest of deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh for helping terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has once again brought to focus what happens when a law officer goes to the other side.

Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing

The Mumbai police has launched a massive manhunt for Dr Jalees Ansari who earned the sobriquet of ‘Dr Bomb’ after he went missing from his residence in Mominpura area in south Mumbai on Thursday early morning.

Ice-cold baths, drinking urine: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Madonna, Lady Gaga swear by these bizarre health tricks

Why are so many celebrities swearing by cold showers and attributing their fitness and physique for it? Most recently Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, revealed that he takes cold showers and only eats seven meals a day.

Dolittle movie review: Robert Downey Jr’s disastrous film is worst thing to happen to animals since climate change

As we near the end of beloved star Robert Downey Jr’s latest film, Dolittle, one is met with an episode so utterly nonsensical, few things in life could top it. Dolittle is a train wreck of colossal measures that no amount of fighting writers, meddling studio heads or incessant cash flow could have saved.

India vs Australia Live Score: Australia bowl first on batting beauty

India were absolutely thrashed in Mumbai, there can be no two ways about it. The side experimented and they failed. Now, the series is on the line and Virat Kohli will be eager to set the record straight.

