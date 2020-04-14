News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash

Shortly after the Mumbai Police launched a lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesting migrant workers near Bandra railway station who defied a lockdown to get a ride home in other states, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Centre and states are facing a Catch-22 situation. Read more.

Hundreds reached Mumbai’s Bandra railway station to go home; lathicharged

In a replay of scenes at Delhi’ border with Uttar Pradesh last month, hundreds of migrant workers gathered outside Bandra West railway station on Tuesday evening to demand that the railways run trains to take them home. The migrant workers, who defied the lockdown to reach the railway station, were eventually dispersed by the police after a lathicharge was ordered. Read more.

Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dialled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after hundreds of migrant workers in Mumbai turned up at the Bandra West railway station, demanding that railways start trains to take them home. Read more.

Coronavirus recoveries outpace new cases in Kerala as hope lingers in the air

The number of active coronavirus patients in Kerala continue to drop in a positive sign in the fight against the deadly contagion. While the state reported eight fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 386, hope continued to float as the number of people discharged from hospitals, at 13, was significantly higher than the number of new cases, as per the state health ministry. Read more.

West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre

Around 20 police personnel, including at least one senior officer, were injured in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Tuesday when hundreds of villagers attacked them twice at Churulia, the native village of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, demanding the removal of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine centre set up at a youth hostel in the hamlet two days ago. Read more.

Quarantine makes cooking cool for men

The ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned a lot of us into culinary enthusiasts and some have even started enjoying the joys of being in the kitchen. And with the lockdown spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar started a cooking challenge for men. Read more.

Covid-19: Aarogya Setu app may act as an e-pass during lockdown, says govt official

For now, the government has been requesting people to download the Aarogya Setu app in order to track the coronavirus spread. However, the app may soon act as an e-pass that will let people move around during lockdown. This move will also result in the app being downloaded on more smartphones that will help the government gather more Covid-19 data from different areas. Read more.

‘More chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,’ says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain and batting talisman Sunil Gavaskar has given his opinion on the possibility of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan during a conversation with former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja on the latter’s Youtube channel. Read more.

Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension

Post the Prime Minister’s announcement of extending the lockdown, migrant workers gathered near Bandra (West) bus depot demanding transport arrangements to return home. Hundreds of migrant workers gathered and sat near the Bandra station at around 3 pm on Tuesday. Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The visuals of gathering come at a time when social distancing is advised to contain the spread of Covid-19. Migrant workers, daily wage labourers have been out of jobs due to coronavirus. Watch here.