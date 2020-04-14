Coronavirus recoveries outpace new cases in Kerala as hope lingers in the air

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:13 IST

The number of active coronavirus patients in Kerala continue to drop in a positive sign in the fight against the deadly contagion. While the state reported eight fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 386, hope continued to float as the number of people discharged from hospitals, at 13, was significantly higher than the number of new cases, as per the state health ministry.

While the recent numbers do show a trend of a declining number of active cases, which is seen by some as an early sign of a possible flattening of the Covid-19 curve in the near future, others have warned against early celebrations and urged the state to continue keeping a strict vigil.

Out of a total of 386 positive cases registered in the state so far, 211 have been discharged and 175 are undergoing treatment. The number of people under observation has also come down to 17,775 from close to 2 lakh at one point.

Among the eight new cases, Kannur in north Kerala reported 4 while Kozhikkode reported three and Kasaragod reported one case.

With four districts in Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala-- Thiruvelveli, Theni, Kanyakumari and Coimbatore--- having been declared red zones, the state has heightened its vigil along the border.

Kerala reported the first Covid-19 case in India in January and it was the worst-hit state till it was overtaken by Maharashtra in March. Eight states apart from Maharashtra have since reported more cases than Kerala. CM Vijayan asked his administration to remain vigilant while admitting that the statistics did show a favourable turn.

The state cabinet will take a decision on extending the lockdown on Wednesday and it may announce some relief from restrictions for districts least affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kerala government has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation and said that the states needed not just praise but also financial assistance to tide over the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

“The PM praised the role of states in containing the contagion. We don’t need just praises, but more funds. Most of the states have limited borrowing capacity. We are forced to cut salaries and halt other developmental activities,” said state finance minister Thomas Issac.

