News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt over journalist Vikram Joshi’s death and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:02 IST

‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Congress attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death

The Congress party went all guns blazing against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after Vikram Joshi, a 35-year-old journalist, died following an attack in Ghaziabad. Read more

After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths in Nepal reshuffle ahead

After a dramatic stand down by Nepalese Communist Party co-chairman P K Dahal during a political duel with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli last week, the stage is now set for a possible cabinet reshuffle in the Himalayan Republic after the party standing committee meets on July 28. Read more

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today, here are 5 key things to know

Asus is set to launch its new phone, ROG Phone 3, in India later this evening. This will also mark the global debut of ROG Phone 3. Targeted at gaming enthusiasts, ROG Phone 3 will aim to undercut the upcoming premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Read more

How many times did The Beatles sing the ‘Na na na’ chorus in Hey Jude? This pie-chart explains

To call The Beatles the greatest band of all time would not be an exaggeration. That is just a fact. ‘We’re talking about a revolution’ when it comes to their unique sounds and creativity. Read more

Families of soldiers see them off as they board train in Pune, Piyush Goyal tweets emotional video

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently shared a video on Twitter which has now left many emotional. The video shows the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a train station in Pune. Read more

‘We’ve had trouble with you before’: When Dhoni was left miffed with umpire Daryl Harper’s call

Besides Steve Bucknor, if there was an umpire the Indian cricket team is not a fan of is Daryl Harper of Australia. Read more

Sero Survey says 23% exposed to Covid in Delhi, no Amarnath Yatra this year

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, results of Sero Survey, how different parliament would be next month, govt’s warning against N-95 masks. Watch to know more