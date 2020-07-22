‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Cong attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:00 IST

The Congress party went all guns blazing against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after Vikram Joshi, a 35-year-old journalist, died following an attack in Ghaziabad.

Vikram Joshi had sustained a gunshot injury in the head after he was attacked by a group of men late on Monday night at Vijay Nagar of the city. Police have said Joshi was attacked by the men after he had lodged a complaint against one of them for harassing his niece.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Joshi’s ruthless murder has exposed the face of “goondaraj” (rule by hooligans) in Uttar Pradesh as he listed a number of crimes against journalists in the state.

“When the situation is like this in Ghaziabad which is adjacent to Delhi-NCR, then you can guess how goodaraj and jungle raj in Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh are on their peak,” Surjewala said during a press conference.

The senior leader related the sequence of events before and after Monday’s attack on Joshi as he criticised the law and order situation in the state.

“Is it a crime to be a journalist in states ruled by the BJP? Are journalists now gangsters? Will the police not heed to calls by journalists like Vikram Joshi? Will journalists be killed by gangsters in broad daylight? The situation in Uttar Pradesh is pitiful,” he said.

He said examples of such attacks of journalists and their families are important as he talked about the crimes against them.

“And now Vikram Joshi is murdered ruthlessly in public. Where is Adityanathji? Where is the rule of law under the BJP? Is it the same Ram Rajya that BJP promised after it came to power?” he asked.

Before that, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also termed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as “goondaraj”, hours after Joshi succumbed to the bullet injury.

“Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed after he protested against the harassment against his niece. My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj but gave goondaraj,” Gandhi tweeted.

Several other leaders of the Congress party also attacked the Adityanath government on the same lines.

Party leader and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi also expressed his shock over the incident.

“Shocking jungle raj in #Ghaziabad area with journalist #Joshi, already known as the complainant in #FIR, being shot on a scooter while with his daughters, struggling in a coma with a bullet in the skull! Thank God daughters not hit. Shocking, scary, disgusting lack of fear of law & order! #UP.”

Ajay Kumar Lallu, president in of Congress’ state unit, demanded the chief minster’s resignation.

“The Ghaziabad incident has shocked the entire state. It’s a tragic incident. Nobody is safe in Uttar Pradesh. If it is not jungle raj then what is,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The government remains silent while criminals are becoming more active. While leaving home in the morning, people in the state worry whether they will be able to return in the evening or not,” he added.