News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 08:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today

The Congress parliamentary strategy group is meeting on Monday to strategise on the party’s response to the government’s offerings for the next fiscal year, set to be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80

China early on Monday announced an unprecedented extension of the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays in the latest attempt to contain the spread the of rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus that has killed at least 80 and infected nearly 2800.

‘Forcibly being sent back to Delhi’: Bhim Army chief held over CAA protest

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Monday he was being sent back to Delhi from Hyderabad where he was arrested on Sunday evening while on his way to take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, the basketball icon who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was among nine people that included his 13-year-old daughter killed when a helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Only Rs 10 crore of Rs 2,000-crore farm fund used in two years

A Rs 2,000-crore fund to set up a chain of modern markets for farmers, announced in the Union Budget 2018-19, has largely gone unspent in what experts see as a sign of how overregulated agricultural markets have kept farmers chained to outdated policies.

Jonas Brothers’ Grammys performance gets loudest cheers from Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

The ‘J Sisters’ were the biggest cheerleaders of the Jonas Brothers as they performed onstage at the Grammy Awards. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas joined husbands Nick, Joe and Kevin, respectively, at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul achieves historic first with consecutive half centuries

KL Rahul was the star performer for India once again with the bat as the right-hander slammed a brilliant 57 off 50 deliveries to guide his team to victory against New Zealand in the second T20I encounter in Auckland on Sunday.

