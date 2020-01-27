e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, former president Rahul Gandhi are among the Congress leaders expected to be present at a party meeting on Union Budget on Monday evening.
Party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, former president Rahul Gandhi are among the Congress leaders expected to be present at a party meeting on Union Budget on Monday evening.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo )
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today

The Congress parliamentary strategy group is meeting on Monday to strategise on the party’s response to the government’s offerings for the next fiscal year, set to be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

Read More

‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80

China early on Monday announced an unprecedented extension of the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays in the latest attempt to contain the spread the of rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus that has killed at least 80 and infected nearly 2800.

Read More

‘Forcibly being sent back to Delhi’: Bhim Army chief held over CAA protest

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Monday he was being sent back to Delhi from Hyderabad where he was arrested on Sunday evening while on his way to take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Read More

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, the basketball icon who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was among nine people that included his 13-year-old daughter killed when a helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Read More

Only Rs 10 crore of Rs 2,000-crore farm fund used in two years

A Rs 2,000-crore fund to set up a chain of modern markets for farmers, announced in the Union Budget 2018-19, has largely gone unspent in what experts see as a sign of how overregulated agricultural markets have kept farmers chained to outdated policies.

Read More

Jonas Brothers’ Grammys performance gets loudest cheers from Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

The ‘J Sisters’ were the biggest cheerleaders of the Jonas Brothers as they performed onstage at the Grammy Awards. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas joined husbands Nick, Joe and Kevin, respectively, at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Read More

India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul achieves historic first with consecutive half centuries

KL Rahul was the star performer for India once again with the bat as the right-hander slammed a brilliant 57 off 50 deliveries to guide his team to victory against New Zealand in the second T20I encounter in Auckland on Sunday.

Read More

tags
top news
‘Forcibly sent back to Delhi’: Bhim Army chief held over CAA protest
‘Forcibly sent back to Delhi’: Bhim Army chief held over CAA protest
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
Three rockets hit US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad, 1 wounded: Report
Three rockets hit US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad, 1 wounded: Report
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Only Rs 10 crore of Rs 2,000-crore farm fund used in two years
Only Rs 10 crore of Rs 2,000-crore farm fund used in two years
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news