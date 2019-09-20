News updates from Hindustan Times: Corporate tax slashed to fire up economy and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Corporate tax slashed to fire up economy, sends Sensex soaring

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for domestic firms from 30% to 22% and for new manufacturing companies from 25% to 15% to boost economic growth.

Read full story here.

BJP’s Chinmayanand, accused of rape by law student, arrested by UP Police

Swami Chinmayanand, the 72-year-old BJP leader accused of rape by a 23-year-old law student, has been arrested by a special team of Uttar Pradesh police and taken to a Lucknow hospital for medical examination.

Read full story here.

They may stoop low, we soar high’: India to ignore Pakistan at UN

India is unlikely to engage Pakistan at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly debates, and focus on rolling out its most expansive outreach to fellow member nations yet and pressing goals such as climate and not “stoop low” to the mud slinging that has become an annual ritual in recent years.

Read full story here.

‘Namaste... and sorry’: Tulsi Gabbard’s message to PM Modi ahead of Houston event

Tulsi Gabbard, a member of the Democratic Party of the United States, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in US for his ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event scheduled to be held in Houston on September 22.

Read full story here.

India vs South Africa: Rahul Dravid joins Virat Kohli & Co. in India’s practice session ahead of 3rd T20I

Legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid on Friday was spotted in Indian cricket team’s training session ahead of the 3rd and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Read full story here.

Pankaj Tripathi tears up talking about his love for Manoj Bajpayee, says he took his slippers from a hotel

Pankaj Tripathi warmed everyone’s hearts when he recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his idol Manoj Bajpayee. The Sacred Games actor talked about Manoj with great admiration and got emotional recounting an old episode from their lives.

Read full story here.

Opinion| How the IAS has let India down

Despite their integrity, hard work and competence, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who occupy almost all senior administrative positions in the states and at the Centre, have not been able to improve development outcomes for citizens.

Read full piece here.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 12:48 IST