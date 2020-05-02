News updates from Hindustan Times: Counter terror ops in J-K increase in Covid-19 lockdown and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 09:37 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Counter terror ops in J-K increase in lockdown

The nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic did not affect counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir. The operations were rather intensified and resulted in the killing of the highest number of terrorists belonging to different Pakistan-based outfits in April. In fact, April has been the most successful month for security forces in the last year, according to official data.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly three weeks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance since speculation about his health began last month, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, KCNA reported Saturday.

Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges

The Delhi Police’s special cell on Thursday booked Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan under sedition charges, two days after he allegedly made “provocative” remarks in his social media posts.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares old video of actor gorging on pani puri

Remembering his father, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an adorable throwback video on Instagram. Irrfan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The video shows the late actor gorging on pani puri at a fancy restaurant.

‘Don’t plan to go home after lockdown, target is Tokyo Olympics’: Javelin thrower Annu Rani

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was part of a contingent of Indian javelin throwers, who were training in South Africa and Turkey in March, was recalled to India as the coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions all across the globe. Serving her quarantine at the national camp in Patiala, Rani, the national-record holder, does not plan to go home but to continue working on her sport as her main target is just the Olympics.

Google Messages app hits 1 billion installs on Play Store

Google Messages which is Google’s native messaging app for Android, has hit 1 billion installs on Play Store. This is quite a feat considering that Google Messages does not come pre-installed on all phones like its sibling apps.

Mario Miranda: An artist who breathed magic and imagination into Goan life and landscape

Mário João Carlos do Rosário de Brito Miranda, better-known as Mario Miranda, is best-known for some of the most memorable characters and fine pieces of art depicting life in what he knew of Bombay (now Mumbai), Goa and the other parts of the world that he was invited to showcase his work in. Today is his 94th birth anniversary.

Read more about Mario Miranda

‘After IMCT’s arrival, Covid situation in WB has improved’: Guv Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has praised the Inter-Ministerial Central Team ( IMCT) that recently visited the state to assess the situation arising out of Covid-19 outbreak. He said, “Nation fighting against Covid-19, we should have received IMCT with red carpet. Situation has improved after the arrival of IMCT.”

