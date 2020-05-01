Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares old video of actor gorging on pani puri, fans say ‘forgot for a moment that he isn’t here anymore’

bollywood

Remembering his father, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an adorable throwback video on Instagram. Irrfan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

The video shows the late actor gorging on pani puri at a fancy restaurant. “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” he captioned the post. Fans grew emotional on seeing Irrfan’s video. “For a second mujhe laga jaise he is there. Kuch hua hi na ho (feels like nothing ever happened). Love and power to sutapa ji, you and Ayan,” wrote a fan. “He’ll always remain with us forever,” wrote another fan. “All the love to you and your family,” read another comment.

Babil, his brother Ayaan and mom Sutapa Sikdar shared a beautiful note on Irrfan’s death on Friday. The family expressed gratitude to his doctors and fans, saying that the actor’s death is not a loss, because now they will learn to implement the life lessons that he had taught them over the years.

“How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know,” the statement said.

“Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the ‘uninvited guests’ happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance. We met some amazing people in this journey and the list is endless, but there are some whom I have to mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who held our hand in the beginning, Dr. Dan Krell (UK), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my lantern in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital).”

The family now wants to sail through the journey of life with what Irrfan had taught all of them. He is not there but he continues to be with them as their guiding light. “I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’ but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them.”

